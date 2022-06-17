Maharashtra SSC 10TH Result 2022 Declared: Download MSBSHSE Class 10 Result

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 for the candidates. The candidates who had appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th Exam can finally check their scores by visiting the official website of the board. They can download the scorecards from the website by logging in to their registered accounts. The website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) contains all the latest information.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 to release on the website so that they can check their scores. The official website of the MSBSHSE that the candidates need to visit to check the result is mahresults.nic.in. The students should keep their login information handy so that they can enter the correct details.