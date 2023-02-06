Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List Releasing Today: Steps To Check

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: 2nd merit list is likely to be out today. Check important details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 are currently ongoing. The concerned authorities are expected to release the second merit list anytime today on 6 February 2023 on the official website, edudel.nic.in.
Once released, parents are requested to go though the below mentioned steps to download and check the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List.
The first merit was released by the Delhi Directorate of Education on 20 January 2023. The second merit list that will be released today will be for private and unaided schools.
The registration process for Delhi Nursery admissions 2023 commenced officially from 1 December 2022 and ended on 23 December 2022. Parents must note down that the deadline for selection of candidates for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 is 17 March 2023.
Check this space regularly to get the latest and important details on Delhi Nursery Admission 2023. You can also follow the official website of Delhi DoE for detailed information.
Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the Delhi Admissions 2023 Nursery Admissions.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth.
A merit list will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check your child's details from the list.
Download, save, and print a copy for future references.
Parents and guardians must note down that any queries against Delhi Nursery Admissions Second Merit List 2023 can be raised from 8 to 14 February 2023. Once all the queries are resolved by the concerned officials, a third merit list might be released on 1 March 2023 in case there are any seat vacancies.
