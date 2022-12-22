DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Released Today - Details
DU UG Admissions 2022 Special Spot Allocation list released today on the official website. Check details.
DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Allocation List 2022 Out: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022 today, 22 December. Candidates who have applied for the DU Special Spot Round Allocation for undergraduate (UG) courses this year can download and check the list now from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
The process of acceptance of special allocated starts will start from 22 to 23 December 2022, 4:59 pm. The verification and online approval of applications by selected colleges will last till 24 December 2022, 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the admission fee through an online mode is 25 December 2022.
Let us find out the steps to download and check the DU Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022 below.
Candidates must remember that the application process for DU Special Spot Allocation Round was conducted from 19 to 20 December 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on DU Admission 2022.
Steps To Download and Check the DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022
Visit the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link for DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Allocation List.
A PDF file will be displayed on your screen.
Download the file and check the list carefully.
Save and print a copy for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.