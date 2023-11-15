Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 Released Today; Check Important Details

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 today, Wednesday, 15 November, for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the result from the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. You can download the Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result and go through the scores whenever you want. All the latest details about the results are available online.

