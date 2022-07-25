KEAM 2022 Results Expected Today: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; Latest Updates Here

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022 Result is likely to be released soon. The latest reports suggest that the KEAM 2022 Result might be declared on Monday, 25 July 2022, on the website. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala is expected to announce the results on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2022 are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the CEE Kerala.

All the latest official updates regarding the KEAM 2022 Result will be mentioned on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates should note that the results may be out on Monday, 25 July 2022, so they should be alert. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has not announced an official result release date so the candidates should keep checking the website.