KEAM First Allotment 2022 List Released: Check Website; How to Download

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM First Allotment 2022 list has been declared officially on the website for candidates.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the allotment list on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access.

The website that one should visit to download the KEAM First Allotment 2022 list is cee.kerala.gov.in. More details are available on the website so the candidates can take a look.

It is important to note that the KEAM First Allotment 2022 list that is released online is provisional. The final allotment will be based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and payment of fees by candidates on time. All the latest details regarding the same are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in so the candidates can stay informed.