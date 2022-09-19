ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result Likely Today: Download Grades 3 & 4 Results

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result Grades 3 and 4: The results will be declared on the website sebaonline.org.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is expected to declare the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result soon. As per the latest local media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment result is likely to release on Monday, 19 September. The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 posts results will be declared on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results, once released, is sebaonline.org. They should keep a close eye on the site.

More details on the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 3 and 4 Results will be available soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep checking the website – sebaonline.org. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) updates all the latest information on the website so that it is easier for the candidates to stay updated.

The latest details on the result will also be available on the mentioned website. Candidates have to log in to their accounts to download the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result for Grade 3 and 4: Details

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission Grade 3 and 4 notification has been formally declared for a total of 26,442 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 13,300 are for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 vacancies are for Grade 4 posts.

As per the latest details available, the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result for Grade 3 and 4 is likely to release soon. The board has not made any official announcements regarding the result date or time as of yet.

One has to go through the details on sebaonline.org to know about the result so that one can download them on time.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result: Steps To Download

Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result:

  • Go to the official website – sebaonline.org

  • Click on the link that states Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result for Grade 3 and 4 on the home page

  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, etc, to log in to your account

  • The result for Grade 3 and 4 will appear on your screen

  • Download the result from the official website and check the details carefully

  • Take a printout of the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result, if necessary

