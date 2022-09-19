Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result Likely Today: Download Grades 3 & 4 Results

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is expected to declare the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Result soon. As per the latest local media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment result is likely to release on Monday, 19 September. The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 posts results will be declared on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results, once released, is sebaonline.org. They should keep a close eye on the site.

