Kerala Board Result 2024 Date: When Will be SSLC, Plus 2 Results Declared?

Kerala Board Result 2024: Know the date and time of Kerala SSLC class 10 and Plus 2 class 12 results 2024.
Kerala Board 10th and 12th Result Date 2024.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Board 10th and 12th Result Date 2024.</p></div>
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced that the Kerala Board SSLC (10th) and Plus 2 (12th) results will be declared on 8 and 9 May respectively. Once the results will be issued, candidates can download and check their scores on the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. The official announcement regarding the Kerala Board Results 2024 was made via a press conference on 30 April by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

This year, the Kerala Board SSLC class 10th exam was held from 4 March to 25 March 2024 while as the plus 2 class 12th examination was conducted from 1 March to 26 March 2024. Once the results are issued, students can check their scores on the website by using personal login details like registration number, password, and date of birth.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 Date

The Kerala SSLC class 10th result will be declared on 8 May 2024.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2024 Time

The Kerala SSLC class 10th result will be declared at 3 pm.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result Date

The Kerala Plus 12 class 12th result will be declared on 9 May 2024.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result Time

The Kerala Plus 12 class 12th result will be declared at 3 pm.

Kerala Board Results 2024: Passing Marks

Candidates have to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the Kerala Board 10th and 12th class exams.

Websites To Check Kerala Board Results 2024

Once declared, candidates can download and check Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results from the following websites.

  • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

  • keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results

  • Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for class 10 and class 12 result 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

