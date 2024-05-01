Kerala Board Result 2024 Date: When Will be SSLC, Plus 2 Results Declared?

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced that the Kerala Board SSLC (10th) and Plus 2 (12th) results will be declared on 8 and 9 May respectively. Once the results will be issued, candidates can download and check their scores on the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. The official announcement regarding the Kerala Board Results 2024 was made via a press conference on 30 April by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

This year, the Kerala Board SSLC class 10th exam was held from 4 March to 25 March 2024 while as the plus 2 class 12th examination was conducted from 1 March to 26 March 2024. Once the results are issued, students can check their scores on the website by using personal login details like registration number, password, and date of birth.