NEET UG 2024 Admit Card Release Date: When Will NTA Issue the Hall Tickets?

The National Testing Agency or NTA is anticipated to release the NEET UG 2024 admit card anytime soon. Once released, students will be able to download and check the hall ticket on the official website at neet.ntaonline.in. The concerned officials have already issued the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip, which can be obtained from the website.

Although, NTA has not announced the exact release date and time of NEET UG 2024 Admit Card yet, it is likely that it will be out soon. Once issued, candidates can download the hall tickets by using personal login details like application number, date of birth, and security pin.

NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on 5 May 2024 across 571 cities in India. The examination will be held in offline mode in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. NEET UG Exam will be also conducted in 14 cities outside India.