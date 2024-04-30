UK Board Result 2024: Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared Today

UK Board Result 2024 Declared for class 10th and 12th.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class results today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The overall pass percentage of students is 89.14 percent. The UK Board class 10 and 12 results are now officially available on the website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download and check their UBSE results by using their personal login details like roll number, application number, and registration number. Priyanshi Rawat has topped class 10 exams while as Janmat Bagheswar is the topper of class 12 exam.
UK Board Result 2024 for 10th and 12th class was announced at 11:30 am today by UBSE officials. After the results are out, students will be able to check the name of toppers, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and several other details.
This year, girls have outperformed boys in both UK board 10th and 12th classes. Priyanshi Rawat has topped class 10 exams while as Janmat Bagheswar is the topper of class 12 exam.
Candidates can download and check Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results from the following websites.
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in
The overall pass percentage of UK Board Results 2024 is 89.14 percent for class 10th while as 82.63 for class 12th.
Follow below steps to check Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 result scores.
Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
