JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Today; Steps To Download

Jharkhand JAC Board 12th Result 2024 will be declared today on 30 April.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare Class 12 or Inter board exam results today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. According to online reports, the JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2024 will be announced for three streams, including Science, Arts and Commerce. After the result is out, candidates can download and check their scorecards by using the personal login details like roll number, roll code, password, and more.
Once the JAC 12th result is declared, students will get all the important information like topper names, passing percentage, subject-wise marks, and more.
This year, Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination was conducted from 6 to 26 February 2024, in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 pm. Approximately, 4 lakh students participated in the JAC 12th exam 2024.
JAC class 12 result will be declared today at 11 am.
Once released, students can check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on the following websites.
jacresults.in
jac.nic.in
jharresults.nic.in
jharresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Once released, candidates can follow below steps to check the Jharkhand Board class 12 result 2024.
Visit the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for JAC Class 12th board result 2024.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecards for future reference.
