JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Today; Steps To Download

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare Class 12 or Inter board exam results today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. According to online reports, the JAC Jharkhand board 12th result 2024 will be announced for three streams, including Science, Arts and Commerce. After the result is out, candidates can download and check their scorecards by using the personal login details like roll number, roll code, password, and more.

Once the JAC 12th result is declared, students will get all the important information like topper names, passing percentage, subject-wise marks, and more.

This year, Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination was conducted from 6 to 26 February 2024, in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 pm. Approximately, 4 lakh students participated in the JAC 12th exam 2024.