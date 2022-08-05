KEAM Result 2022 Declared: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; KEAM 2022 Direct Result Link

KEAM Result 2022 has been declared and candidates can download it from cee.kerala.gov.in.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has finally declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who were waiting for the KEAM Result 2022 to be declared can check their scores by visiting the website. The results are available on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in, for all the candidates who had appeared for the KEAM 2022 on the scheduled date.
To check and download KEAM Result 2022, candidates should log into their registered accounts on cee.kerala.gov.in. They must keep their login information handy while downloading the results. Candidates will find all the important information on their KEAM 2022 Admit Card.
The KEAM Result 2022 contains important details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, examination name, marks secures, and total marks. Candidates must go through all the mentioned information carefully after downloading the results.
The KEAM 2022 exam was officially held on 4 July 2022 for registered candidates. The KEAM Answer Key 2022 was formally declared on the same day for students to calculate their probable scores and raise objections.
The KEAM Result 2022 is available only online on cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Result 2022 link is here for the candidates: direct result link.
Here are the steps to download the KEAM Result 2022 online:
Go to cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KEAM Result 2022 active link on the homepage.
Provide your Application Number and Password to log in.
The result will display on your screen.
Download the KEAM 2022 marks from the website.
Check the mentioned details on the result carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
Follow the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, to know the KEAM 2022 counselling dates and other details. The counselling process is expected to take place in August or September 2022.
