KEAM 2022: Exam Expected To Be Conducted on 26 June 2022

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam, KEAM 2022, has been postponed by the Commission of Entrance Examinations (CEE). Earlier, KEAM 2022 was expected to be held on 12 June 2022 but according to reports, the new date is 26 June 2022.

KEAM 2022 exam had to be postponed due to clash with other exams like the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination for IIT Madras.

The CEE had released an official notification on their website cee-kerala.org about the postponement of the exams. The notification was released on 19 March and the new date is expected to be released soon.

As per media reports, KEAM 2022 is expected to be held on 26 June 2022 but an official announcement is awaited by CEE.