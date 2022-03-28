KEAM 2022: Exam Expected To Be Conducted on 26 June 2022

The tentative exam for KEAM 2022 is 26 June.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam, KEAM 2022, has been postponed by the Commission of Entrance Examinations (CEE). Earlier, KEAM 2022 was expected to be held on 12 June 2022 but according to reports, the new date is 26 June 2022.
KEAM 2022 exam had to be postponed due to clash with other exams like the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination for IIT Madras.
The CEE had released an official notification on their website cee-kerala.org about the postponement of the exams. The notification was released on 19 March and the new date is expected to be released soon.
As per media reports, KEAM 2022 is expected to be held on 26 June 2022 but an official announcement is awaited by CEE.
The KEAM 2022 will have two papers and the exam for both papers is expected to be held on the same date in two shifts.
If the exam is to be held on 26 June 2022, the first paper (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second paper (Mathematics) will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)