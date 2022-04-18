KCET 2022 Application Form Released Today on Website, Check Details

KCET 2022 applications are to take place online from today, 18 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 application forms were scheduled to release today, Monday, 18 April 2022 at 11.00 am.
It is to be noted by the candidates who want to apply that the registration process for KCET 2022 will take place online only, on the official website.
Candidates should note that the online application process for KCET 2022 has begun today, Monday, 18 April 2022.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has not made any official announcements regarding the last registration date.
The exact last date to apply for KCET 2022 will be known once KEA decides to officially reveal it.
As the KCET 2022 registration process has officially begun today, Monday, 18 April 2022, candidates are urged to know the correct method to apply.
Here are a few steps that the candidates can follow to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 online:
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority: kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states UGCET 2022 application on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill out the application form correctly by providing all the required details.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents on the online form.
Step 5: Verify all the entered details before clicking on submit.
Step 6: Pay the application fees online.
Step 7: The KCET 2022 registration process is complete.
Step 8: Download the KCET 2022 application form from the website and take a printout.
