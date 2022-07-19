KCET Result 2022 Likely To Be Released After CBSE, ICSE Result, Details Here

The result of the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) exam commonly known as UGCET is expected to be announced soon by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on its official website (kea.kar.nic.in).

According to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority said, "The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE announce class 12 results."

“We are awaiting the results of class 12 CBSE and ICSE, post which we will declare the CET rankings,” Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, Ramya S told The Indian Express. The official also added that, unlike last year, class 12 results will also play a part in the final score.