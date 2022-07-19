KCET Result 2022 Likely To Be Released After CBSE, ICSE Result, Details Here

KCET result 2022 is likely to be announced by KEA soon after CBSE 12th Result. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The result of the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) exam commonly known as UGCET is expected to be announced soon by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on its official website (kea.kar.nic.in).
According to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority said, "The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE announce class 12 results."
“We are awaiting the results of class 12 CBSE and ICSE, post which we will declare the CET rankings,” Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, Ramya S told The Indian Express. The official also added that, unlike last year, class 12 results will also play a part in the final score.
KCET examination 2022 was conducted by the KEA on 16 & 17 June 2022. The KCET exam is called UGCET. It is conducted every year and the successful candidates become eligible to pursue different courses including BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, Engineering,B.Sc. (Hons) Agri, Architecture,Technology, Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), and so on from different colleges/universities of the state. To check the full list of courses, please visit the official website.
Till now there is no official confirmation about the Karnataka CET Result 2022. However, according to official sources, the result will be declared after the CBSE & ICSE 12th class result. The reason is this year, the KCET will include 50% of marks from the CBSE & ICSE 12th class result 2022. This means that the candidates have to score atleast 50 % marks in the KCET exam and the remaining 50 % will be included from their CBSE or ICSE 12th class scores.
Meanwhile, According to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, there will be no delay in the CBSE class 12 result 2022 and the result will be announced on time.
