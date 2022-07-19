JEECUP 2022 Result Declared: How To Download the Rank Card (Direct Link)

JEECUP 2022 results were announced on 18 July 2022. How to download the rank card & other details.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh declared the JEECUP 2022 Result for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) is conducted every year by the JEECUP to determine the eligibility of students for various polytechnic courses offered by the government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.
The JEECUP was held across different examination centres in the month of June from 27 June 2022 to 30 June 2022. The exam was a CBT (computer-based test). The answer key for the JEECUP exam 2022 was released by the concerned authorities on 3 July 2022.
Now that the JEECUP results have been declared and are available on the official website, candidates should now expect the release of the counselling schedule soon. Therefore, they are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.
Candidates who have appeared in the JEECUP 2022 exam and want to download their rank cards should follow the steps below:
Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
On the home page, search the link that reads 'Download JEECUP Rank Card 2022' (direct link).
Click on the 'Download JEECUP Rank Card 2022' direct link and a 'Candidate Login' page will be visible on your computer screen.
Enter your login details like application number, roll number, and date of birth.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'submit' option.
Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print your JEECUP 2022 Rank Card for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)