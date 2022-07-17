ICSE Class 10 Results: Four Students Share Top Rank of 99.8 Percent
99.97 percent students passed the exam.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the results for the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams at 5 pm on 17 July. Four students shared the top rank of 99.8 percent.
The results were declared on the CISCE's official website.
According to PTI, 99.97 percent students passed the exam.
The pass percentage for girls was 99.98 percent, only marginally higher than the pass percentage for boys which was 99.97 percent.
Three Out of Four Toppers From Uttar Pradesh
The four toppers of the examination were Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune, Maharashtra, Anika Gupta from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur in UP, and Kanishka Mittal from UP's Lucknow.
The second rank was shared by 35 students who scored 99.6 percent. Meanwhile, 72 students shared the third spot with a percentage of 99.4 percent.
The exam had been conducted in two semesters. The first semester was held between December 2021 and January 2022 while the second semester was conducted in April and May 2022.
The results for semester 1 exams had been declared in March this year.
Students can find their marksheets on the websites cisce.org, results.cisce.org, and results.nic.in. Students can find more details here.
(With inputs from PTI.)
