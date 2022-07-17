ICSE Class 10 Results: Four Students Share Top Rank of 99.8 Percent

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the results for the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams at 5 pm on 17 July. Four students shared the top rank of 99.8 percent.

The results were declared on the CISCE's official website.

According to PTI, 99.97 percent students passed the exam.

The pass percentage for girls was 99.98 percent, only marginally higher than the pass percentage for boys which was 99.97 percent.