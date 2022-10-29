KCET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Round 1 Result Released – Direct Link Here

KEA released the KCET Seat Allotment result for round 1 on Kea.kar.nic.in. Steps to check from direct link here.
(Photo: iStock)
KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) has officially announced the KCET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 on the official website, Kea.kar.nic.in. All the candidates who successfully qualified for the UGCET 2022 exam and had registered for the counselling process can check their seat allotment result using their personal credentials, like application ID.
Below are the easy steps to download and check the KCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 from the direct link available on the KEA website.
All the candidates must note down the following important details about the KCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result that was released on Friday, 28 October 2022.
Choice Filling Process Last Date: Sunday, 30 October 2022, 4 pm.
Online Fee Payment: 29 October to 2 November 2022.
Last Date for Reporting at Allotted Colleges: Thursday, 3 November 2022.
Go to the official website, Kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section.
Search for the direct link for UGCET 2022 1st Round Seat Allotment Result.
Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be show up on the screen.
Check your name and roll number carefully in the seat allotment result.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
If selected, go for the choice filling process.
Pay the admission fee for your allotted college before the last date.
