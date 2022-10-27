SSC MTS Final Result 2020 Marks Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores Here

SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks have been released on ssc.nic.in. Here are the steps to download and check from the direct link.
SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has officially released the SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks on the official website, ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the MTS (multi tasking staff) Non-Technical Examination 2020 will be able to check their final marks by using their personal login credentials like registration number and password. Candidates must remember that the SSC MTS Exam 2020 Final Result was declared on 15 October 2022. Now the commission has issued the final marks list for candidates to check their final scores. The last date to check the SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks is Tuesday, 15 November 2022.
Here are the easy steps to check the SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks from the official website of the SSC.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link for SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks.
Click on the direct link and a student dashboard will display on the screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit button.
Your SSC MTS 2020 marks will be displayed on the screen.
Check the marks carefully
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
Incase there is a tie in marks between candidates i.e., if two or more candidates have scored the same scores in the SSC MTS Exam 2020, the commission will apply the following criteria:
1. Total marks in paper II will be checked. Those candidates who have higher marks in paper II will be preferred.
2. Date of Birth of candidates will be checked. Candidates who are older in age will be given preference.
3. Alphabetical order of names will be also considered to break the tie between marks.
To know further details, please check the official website.
