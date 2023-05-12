KCET 2023 Registration Window Reopens: Know Last Date to Apply; Latest Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has formally reopened the KCET 2023 registration window on Thursday, 11 May, for interested candidates. Candidates who still want to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test this year can apply online. It is important to note that the registration window has reopened on the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. One should go through the details mentioned on the site and apply for the entrance exam soon. All candidates should stay alert.

The KCET 2023 registration window is reopened after KEA received numerous requests from parents and students to allow them to apply for the exam. The ones who could not apply earlier can finally finish the process now by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are requested to complete the KCET registration 2023 properly by the last date without fail.