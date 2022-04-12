KCET Application Form 2022 to be Released Today: Exam Date, Registration Process

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to commence the registrations for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from Tuesday, 12 April.

Candidates interested in applying for the same will be able to fill their KCET application form on the official website of KCET: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Information Bulletin is also scheduled to be released on Tuesday.