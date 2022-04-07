CUET 2022: Registration Commenced on 6 April

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. NTA opened the registration window for CUET 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April.

Interested candidates who want to appear for CEUT 2022 can fill their forms on the website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration window will be open till 6 May 2022.

The registrations started in the late afternoon on Wednesday. As per the reports, the entrance exam will be held in 547 cities inside India and 13 cities outside India: Sri Lanka, Doha, Qatar, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Sharjah.