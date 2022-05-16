Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Release Date, Time, Check the Official Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is to be announced soon.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is ready to officially declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. As per the latest updates by the board, the date to release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 has been confirmed.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can finally get to know the result date. They will also be allowed to check their Karnataka SSLC scores soon on the website.
The official result release date has been announced and the candidates are requested to remember the mentioned date.
It is to be noted by all the candidates that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, once it is released by the board on the mentioned date for the students.
Once the results are released on the official website on 19 May 2022, candidates need to go and download their respective mark sheets.
The Education Minister of Karnataka, B.C. Nagesh has officially informed about the result date. However, candidates need to note that there is no update on the result time.
It is important to note that the time of the result is expected to be announced by 18 May 2022, which is a day before the result release date.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 were held from 28 March 2022 to 11 April 2022 as per the schedule. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are now eagerly waiting to check their scores.
Both the websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in. and karresults.nic.in. will notify the students about the result time and other updates once there is any latest information released by the board.
