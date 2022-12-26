Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results Date Announced: Know Details Here; How to Download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be announced on 29 December after 4 pm.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority has officially announced the PGCET result releasing date for all interested candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. According to the latest notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be formally declared on 29 December after 4 pm on the official website. The site that candidates should visit to check and download the PGCET 2022 result is kea.kar.nic.in. It has all the latest updates from the KEA that one should note regarding the results.
Candidates should download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results from kea.kar.nic.in as soon as they are released by the KEA. As of now, it is confirmed that the PGCET result will be released on 29 December. Interested candidates should take note of the result date and time. They must also check the notification on the aforementioned website.
One can download the Karnataka PGCET result only after 4 pm from the website. Candidates should stay alert on 29 December to know more about the results that will be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.
According to the official details announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the document verification process will be conducted from 3 January to 13 January 2023 for all candidates.
The document verification will take place as per the schedule so it is important to know the dates before the result is announced.
Shortlisted candidates can appear for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification process.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results online, once released:
Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Find the latest announcement section for PGCET 2022 results link on the homepage.
Tap on the result link and enter your registration number in the provided space.
The PGCET 2022 rank and scorecard will be displayed on your screen.
Download the result from the website to take a proper look at your marks.
Take a printout of the result for your reference or save a copy of the same on your device.