Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins Today; Check Documents Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will officially conduct the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 document verification process today, on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the document verification process have to be alert and complete the required steps on time. According to the latest details, candidates will have to appear for document verification on the basis of their ranks till 13 January 2023.

Candidates who are attending the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification must take note of the important dates and timings. It is important to note that the verification process officially begins today, Tuesday. Interested candidates must finish the process soon based on their ranks. They will get to know the timings of the document verification process online. The timings are also decided based on the rankings of the candidates.