KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

Candidates will also be able to check the merit list and final answer key for Karnataka PGCET exam 2022
Shivangani Singh
Education
Updated:

Karnataka PGCET 2022 results were announced on 29 December, at 4 pm.

(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result today, 29 December 2022 at 4 PM. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka PGCET 2022 can check their results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates will have to enter their roll number and password to get access to the Karnataka PGCET 2022 scorecard.

The Karnataka postgraduate entrance exam was conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. The exam was held on 19 November while the entrance exam for admission to MTech programmes was conducted on 20 November 2022. The authorities will also release the merit list and the final answer key along with the Karnataka PGCET result 2022.

KEA issued the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key on 1 December 1 and candidates had an opportunity to raise objections till 10 December 2022.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Results 2022?

  1. Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link

  3. A new window will appear, enter your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth to login

  4. Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

  5. You can save and download the scorecard and take a print for future use.

Published: 29 Dec 2022,05:56 PM IST

