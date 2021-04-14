UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 Document Verification Dates Announced

Click on "Document Verification :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND APPLICATION FORM FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC..." under activity dashboard.
Log in using your registered credentials.
Download the documents and take a printout for future use.
All candidates should reach the document verification centre on time.
They should strictly adhere to all COVID-19 norms.
They are advised to not carry any extra things to the centre.
Candidates will be allowed to enter the centre only have sanitising their hands and going through the process of thermal screening.
A total of 303 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive, reported Scroll. The UPPSC RO/ARO preliminary exam was conducted on 20 September 2020, which was followed by the main exam on 22, 23 December 2020.
