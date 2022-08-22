KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today: Complete Schedule, Documents List

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Document Verification 2022 on Monday, 22 August. Candidates can find the detailed schedule and the list of documents required for the verification process on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The KCET Document Verification 2022 dates have also been announced on the websites, where all the latest details regarding the document verification process are available as well.

The KCET Document Verification 2022 process is scheduled to begin on 22 August and end on 7 September, as per the official details from the KEA. Candidates are requested to complete the document verification on time and should also carry all the important documents on the verification date.