JOSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Results Date: How To Download From josaa.nic.in

JOSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 results date and time are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is formally conducting counselling for JEE Advanced/JEE Main 2023 candidates who qualified for the examinations. It is important to note that JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 1 is over and round 2 is set to be conducted today, Tuesday, 11 July. The JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 July, as per the latest updates. One can check the result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.
As per the official details, the JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results are scheduled to be declared on Wednesday, 12 July, at 5 pm. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website - josaa.nic.in to know all the latest updates about the results. It is important to note that the round 3 counselling result will be uploaded on the website.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will activate the result download link on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. One must stay alert on Wednesday to download the result on time.
As per the latest details, the JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results will be declared on 12 July. Selected candidates can upload the required documents and pay the fee online from 12 July to 14 July.
You can go through the important dates and details regarding the counselling process on the official website. It is important to take a proper look at the dates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process candidates should follow to download the JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results online, once released:
Go to the website - josaa.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results on the homepage.
Check whether you have been selected once the result opens on the screen.
Download a copy of the round 3 result to go through the names properly.