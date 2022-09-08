JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration Underway: How to Register; Details Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially commenced the online registration and choice filling window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022) Counselling Round 1. Candidates can complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration, which have already begun, online on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Interested candidates must go through the important details, and registration dates announced by the JEECUP, on the official website before registering for the UPJEE 2022 Counselling Round 1. Candidates should complete the JEECUP Counselling 2022 registration soon on the website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.