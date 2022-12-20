JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 Form Submission Date Extended; Know Important Details

JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form submission last date is extended for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has officially extended the last date for submission of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms. It is important to note that the last date to submit the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form is 27 December. Students interested in appearing for the upcoming board exams can apply via the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They must note down the revised last date to submit the board exam forms online.
The JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form for Classes 10, 11, and 12 can only be filled out online. The website that the candidates should access to know all the latest updates is jkbose.nic.in. It is important to stay updated with the latest details. Students have more time to fill out the application form properly and appear for the board exams.
The process to register for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 is very simple. Students have to go to the official website and find the application form link. Then they have to provide the necessary details and pay the application fees online.
According to the latest official details, candidates can submit the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form with a late fee of Rs 700 along with the normal fee till 6 January 2023.
Candidates will get to know about the application fees on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) - jkbose.nic.in.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to apply for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 online:
Go to the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
On the homepage, find the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 form link and click on it.
Go to the login page and complete the registration process online.
Fill out the details on the application form and pay the required application fees.
Submit the exam form after checking the details.
You can download the board exam form from the website.
Take a printout and keep a hard copy with yourself for future reference.
