CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Likely Today: Check cbse.gov.in; Know Details

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is expected to be declared today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is gearing up to release the Classes 10 and 12 date sheet soon for candidates appearing for the upcoming exam. It is important to note that the official release date has not been announced as of now by the board. However, as per the latest updates, the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is likely to be released today, Monday, 19 December 2022 on the board's official website - cbse.gov.in.
Once the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - cbse.gov.in. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the site for all the latest updates from the board. The Class 10 and 12 timetables will help students prepare accordingly for the exam.
Interested students are advised to check the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 updates only on the official website - cbse.gov.in. They should not check the updates on any fake website.
Since the timetable is expected to be declared today, on Monday, 19 December, one must keep a close eye on the site for all the latest announcements. Both, Classes 10 and 12 candidates should stay alert to know the date sheet release time.
Here are the simple steps you need to follow to download your CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023, once released:
Go to cbse.gov.in.
Click on the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 link on the homepage.
Tap on Class 10 or Class 12 timetable link on the page.
The date sheet will open on your screen.
Go through the exam dates and timings carefully on the timetable.
Download the date sheet from the website to take a proper look at the details.
You can take a printout of the CBSE Board Exam timetable if you want.
