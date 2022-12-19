CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Likely Today: Check cbse.gov.in; Know Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is gearing up to release the Classes 10 and 12 date sheet soon for candidates appearing for the upcoming exam. It is important to note that the official release date has not been announced as of now by the board. However, as per the latest updates, the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is likely to be released today, Monday, 19 December 2022 on the board's official website - cbse.gov.in.

Once the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 is released, candidates can check and download it from the official website - cbse.gov.in. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the site for all the latest updates from the board. The Class 10 and 12 timetables will help students prepare accordingly for the exam.