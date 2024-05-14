JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: Know JKBOSE Classes 10 & 12 Results Details

The JKBOSE 10th, 12th result 2024 date and time have not been released yet.
(Photo: iStock)
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is getting ready to announce the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2024 soon. The results will be declared for the Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir. Once the links are activated, students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 from the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
The exact date and time for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 have not been announced yet by the officials. You must keep a close eye on the website - jkbose.nic.in for the important updates regarding the results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations are waiting for the JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 results to be announced soon.
All candidates should keep their login credentials handy when the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are announced. You will not be allowed to check your scores without providing the credentials.
According to the latest official details on the schedule, the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2024 was held from 7 March to 3 April. The JKBOSE Class 12 exam was conducted for all registered candidates from 6 March to 28 March.
Candidates are advised to stay in touch with their schools for details related to the JKBOSE 10th, 12th marksheets. They must contact the authorities for correct details regarding the results.
The officials will announce the results date soon. Keep a close eye on the website for the latest updates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the JKBOSE 10th, 12th results 2024 online:
Visit the website - jkbose.nic.in.
On the homepage, find the results tab and click on the link "JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2024".
In the next step, enter your roll number, and date of birth. Verify the details and tap on submit.
Your respective JKBOSE result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores, personal details, and other information on the result.
Download it from the website and save a soft copy for your reference.
