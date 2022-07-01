JIPMAT Admit Card 2022: NTA Releases Hall Tickets at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 on the official website for all the registered candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. It is to be noted that the JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 has been released for all on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. To check the admit cards, candidates are requested to visit the website and go through all the latest details.

Candidates can check and download the JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card from the official website by logging in to their registered accounts using their Application Number and Date of Birth. They will find all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. so the candidates should keep a close eye on it for details.