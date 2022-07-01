JIPMAT Admit Card 2022: NTA Releases Hall Tickets at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Link Here

JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card is available for download on the official website of JIPMAT.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 on the official website for all the registered candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. It is to be noted that the JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 has been released for all on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. To check the admit cards, candidates are requested to visit the website and go through all the latest details.
Candidates can check and download the JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card from the official website by logging in to their registered accounts using their Application Number and Date of Birth. They will find all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. so the candidates should keep a close eye on it for details.
Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released advanced intimation slips for the JIPMAT examination city. One can check the JIPMAT 2022 exam city intimation slip through the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.
According to the latest official details, the NTA JIPMAT 2022 exam is set to be held on 3 July 2022. The exam will take place in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates appearing for the exam should take note of all these details to avoid confusion on the exam day, which is 3 July 2022.
The JIPMAT 2022 Hall Ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time and guidelines. As it has already been issued by the NTA, one should download it as soon as possible.
Here are a few steps that the candidates should follow to download the JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 online:
Go to the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states "JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card".
Enter the required details correctly such as Application Number and Date of Birth.
The JIPMAT hall ticket 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and keep a soft copy of the same with yourself.
JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link
One can use the direct link provided by us to download the admit card online – JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card.