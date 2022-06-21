JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download Session 1 Hall Ticket

The JEE Main admit card 2022 for Session 1 Exam was expected to be released yesterday, 20 June 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) but it got delayed due to the ongoing Agnipath protests across the country.

As of now no official announcement has been made about the postponement of the exam and the admit cards can be released anytime soon.

The applicants can download JEE Mains admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in will get activated by the officials. The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth/password to download NTA JEE main admit card 2022.

The session 1 of the JEE Main exam will be held from 23 June to 29 June. The NTA JEE Main will be conducted in 501 cities across the country.