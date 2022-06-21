JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download Session 1 Hall Ticket

Steps to download the NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The JEE Main admit card 2022 for Session 1 Exam was expected to be released yesterday, 20 June 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) but it got delayed due to the ongoing Agnipath protests across the country.
As of now no official announcement has been made about the postponement of the exam and the admit cards can be released anytime soon.
The applicants can download JEE Mains admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in will get activated by the officials. The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth/password to download NTA JEE main admit card 2022.
The session 1 of the JEE Main exam will be held from 23 June to 29 June. The NTA JEE Main will be conducted in 501 cities across the country.
National Testing Agency has scheduled the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 in two sessions- Session 1 of JEE Main exam will be conducted from 23 June to 29 June while the second session of JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted from 21 July to 30 July 2022.
NTA will release separate JEE Main admit card 2022 for both sessions. JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 began on .
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main Session 1 admit card download."
Use your application number and password, or application number and date of birth for login.
Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)