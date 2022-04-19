JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Window Reopens, Check Details JEE Main 2022 Session 1: How to apply for the exam via the official website. Raajwrita Dutta Education Published: JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application window reopens on 18 April 2022. (Photo: iStock)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session.

The application process was closed earlier but now it has reopened for those students who want to apply for the JEE Main 2022 session.

A large portion of students had earlier raised concerns that they did not fill the application forms because the JEE Main Session 1 dates were clashing with CBSE Term 2 exams.

However, now that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam dates have been postponed, candidates are interested to apply again.

The NTA has finally decided to start the application process for JEE Main 2022 again.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Dates and Other Details

Candidates can find the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application forms on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can fill out the application forms by visiting the official site.

Candidates registering for the examination should note that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 will be held from 20 June to 29 June 2022.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 dates have been finalized after postponing it thrice.

Candidates should strictly remember that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application window reopened on 18 April 2022 and it will go on till 25 April 2022 up to 9:00 p.m.

Everybody should finish the registration process within the deadline if they want to sit for the exam. It is to be noted that the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 has reopened again.

JEE Main 2022: Steps to Apply

Here are a few ways to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 that the candidates should follow: Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2022 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will display on your screen.

Enter the registration details correctly and click on submit.

After registering, candidates will have to fill out the application form for JEE Main 2022.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents and pay the application fees online.

Submit the application form after checking all the details.

Download the confirmation page from the website.

Keep a hard copy of the JEE Main 2022 application form.