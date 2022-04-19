JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Window Reopens, Check Details

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application window reopens on 18 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session.
A large portion of students had earlier raised concerns that they did not fill the application forms because the JEE Main Session 1 dates were clashing with CBSE Term 2 exams.
The NTA has finally decided to start the application process for JEE Main 2022 again.
Candidates can find the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application forms on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can fill out the application forms by visiting the official site.
Candidates registering for the examination should note that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 will be held from 20 June to 29 June 2022.
Candidates should strictly remember that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 application window reopened on 18 April 2022 and it will go on till 25 April 2022 up to 9:00 p.m.
Here are a few ways to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 that the candidates should follow:
Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2022 registration link on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen.
Enter the registration details correctly and click on submit.
After registering, candidates will have to fill out the application form for JEE Main 2022.
Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents and pay the application fees online.
Submit the application form after checking all the details.
Download the confirmation page from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the JEE Main 2022 application form.