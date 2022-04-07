NEET to be Conducted on 17 July, JEE Mains Exam Postponed to June-July

The NTA also said that engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's first session has been postponed to June, and the second session to July. Earlier, the exams were supposed to be conducted in two sessions in April and May.

"The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) -Main's first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates," the agency said.

This is the second time that the exam's schedule has been changed.

(With inputs from PTI.)