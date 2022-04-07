NTA Reschedules JEE Mains After Aspirants Raise Concerns Over Dates
Students were campaigning on Twitter saying that their board exams are clashing with JEE Mains.
After receiving representations from aspirants about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates clashing with their boards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) posted the new schedule on 6 April, Wednesday. The exam has been postponed by almost two months.
The exam, which is held in two sessions, gives students a chance to improve their preparation and appear again. Thousands of students had been campaigning on Twitter saying that the exams clash with their boards and that the gap in between the two sessions is too short, leaving them with hardly any time to prepare.
The first session that was earlier scheduled from 21 April to 4 May, has been shifted to 20 June to 29 June. The second session, earlier scheduled for 24 to 29 May will now be held from 21 to 30 July.
Students, who had been worried about how they would prepare for both their exams simultaneously, have been thanking the NTA ever since the announcement and referring to it as a 'landmark victory' for students.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.