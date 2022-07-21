JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 is to be released today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card on Thursday, 21 July 2022, on its official website. After the release of the JEE Main 2022 admit card, the applicants can log in on the jeemain.nta.nic.in – the official website – and get access to their admit cards.
JEE Main 2022 admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be published today. Students can find their JEE Mains hall ticket in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
They can download it by logging in using their application number and date of birth. NTA may not release advance city information slips this time.
The second session of JEE Main 2022 begins on 25 July 2022. NTA has not released the detailed schedule for the exam yet.
Candidates will appear for both BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/B Planning (paper 2) in JEE Main session 2 exam.
Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the session 2 admit card link under Candidate Activity.
Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
Hit Submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
The number of exam takers in JEE Main session 2 has dropped significantly. Only 62,9778 students are appearing for the exam this time, compared to the 7,69,589 students who took the exam during session 1.
