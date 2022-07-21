ICAI-CA Intermediate Result (May) 2022 Today: How To Check It on icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the CA Intermediate Result 2022 held in May 2022. As per an official notification released on the website, the result will be declared today on Thursday, 21 July 2022. Once released, candidates can access their result from the official website (icai.nic.in) by entering their personal details like registration number, PIN number, roll number, and password etc.

The ICAI-CA Intermediate Exam 2022 was held in the month of May and since then the candidates are waiting for the result to check their scores. Although, the exact result timing is not known yet, the ICAI has confirmed that the result for the session of May 2022 will be announced on Thursday, 21 July 2022.