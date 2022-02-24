JEE Main 2022 Website Updated: Exam Dates, Notification Expected Soon
Candidates can check the new official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The new website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested students can check the new website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA, the organising body of JEE, is also expected to announce the exam dates of JEE 2022 soon. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same are advised to check the official website of JEE regularly for further updates.
According to a report by News18, the NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2022 notification in February. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the agency.
JEE Main 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for JEE Mains 2022 must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. Students appearing for Class 12 final exams in 2022 can also apply for the same.
How to Apply for JEE Main 2022?
Once the notification for JEE Main 2022 is released, go to the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'New Registration'.
Enter your personal information and register yourself.
Key in your registered credentials and log in.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the examination fee.
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
About JEE
JEE is a national-level examination conducted for admissions into undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs and IITs. JEE Mains exam is followed by JEE Advanced paper.
