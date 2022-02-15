JEE Advanced 2022 Website Launched by IIT Bombay: Exam Schedule Expected Soon
Candidates can visit the JEE Advanced 2022 website, jeeadv.ac.in, for regular updates and exam schedule.
The official website for the JEE Advanced 2022 Examination has been launched by IIT Bombay, amidst the wait for any updates on the JEE Main 2022 Exam.
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam website acts like a screening mechanism for all application submitted to gain admission to various engineering programmes offered by IITs.
The students can now access it at jeeadv.ac.in and expect the exam dates for JEE Advanced 2022 to be declared soon.
JEE Advanced 2022: Date Sheet
While the exam schedule or date sheet for the JEE Advanced 2022 have not been revealed yet, the information brochure and important dates for the IIT JEE Screening test are available to candidates.
Additionally, now that the official website has been released by IIT Bombay, candidates can also check it for regular updates.
The JEE Main 2022 exam details as well as the detailed date sheet are likely to be uploaded on the website. Thus, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates must note that important details such as relaxation in the eligibility criteria for candidates who were unable to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 in 2021 are the last update available to candidates on the website as on 15 February.
In addition to this, the notification also clearly states that candidates who appeared for the Class 12 Exam in 2020 or 2021 and had also qualified in JEE Main exam in the respective year but failed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 due to COVID-19, will be given another chance to do so as a one time measure.
Candidates can utilise this relaxation measure and now appear for the JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022: What Is It?
JEE Advanced 2022 is an advanced nation wide test that is conducted to select candidates who wish to gain admission in Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programs at IITs and other premier technology institutions.
The JEE exam is jointly organised by seven Zonal Coordinating IITs namely IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.
It is a highly competitive exam and only 2.5 lakh top rank holders from JEE Main 2022 exam are considered eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced exam.
For more updates on JEE advanced 2022, please visit the official website of JEE mentioned above, and stay tuned to The Quint for regular updates.
