JEE Mains 2022 Exam Dates: Registration Expected To Begin in February

Candidates must note that there is a possibility that the JEE Mains 2022 may get delayed by a month, considering the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nonetheless, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of JEE Mains, at jeemain.nta.nic.in to stay updated with the latest news as well as to access the JEE Mains 2022 registration form once released.