JEE Mains 2022 Exam Dates: Registration Expected To Begin in February

JEE Mains 2022 Examination Dates: Registration Expected To Begin In February 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 in February 2022. However, the NTA has made no official confirmation or announcement regarding the same.
Candidates must note that there is a possibility that the JEE Mains 2022 may get delayed by a month, considering the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Nonetheless, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of JEE Mains, at jeemain.nta.nic.in to stay updated with the latest news as well as to access the JEE Mains 2022 registration form once released.
In ordinary circumstances, the JEE Mains application process begins in February each year and the examinations are conducted in four sessions throughout the year.
According to some media reports, the NTA has been working on a plan for the JEE Mains 2022, however, no official announcement has been made yet.
Candidates must note though that if the JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 registration does begin in February 2022, the other sessions are likely to be conducted in March, April, and May 2022.
The syllabus for the JEE Mains 2022 has not been released yet. Once the examination schedule is confirmed, candidates can expect the NTA to release the detailed information brochure as well as the JEE Mains 2022 syllabus on its official website.
JEE Mains 2022 is perhaps one of the most competitive examinations in India that is given by students who wish to gain admission in various undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs).
Once candidates qualify the JEE Mains 2022, they will get their ranks according to which candidates will be deemed eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.
