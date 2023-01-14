Jamia Students Allege That Univ Denied Permission to Invite JANAM for Play

Students associated with the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Study Circle of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi, have alleged that they were denied permission for a university venue to organise a performance of Jana Natya Manch (JANAM), a street theatre group based in Delhi.

The venue — Safdar Hashmi Amphitheater — is named after a founding member of JANAM.

The students claim that the Faiz Ahmad Faiz study circle, a part of the student organisation Students’ Federation of India (SFI), invited JANAM to perform inside the campus on 12 January to celebrate the life and works of Safdar Hashmi.

“Despite approaching the proctor several times to grant permission for the performance, we received a negative response on the administration's part.”