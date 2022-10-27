'Disappointing': Students on Cancellation of Jamia's Annual Cultural Fair

The Quint spoke to several current and former students of Jamia who said that they are not happy with the cancellation of the fair.

“The sudden cancellation of the Talimi Mela is heartbreaking. I was really looking forward to it this year. I feel like the spirit of the university is being crushed by the administration as they impose section 144 inside the university campus,” said Anusuya Chakraborty, an ex-student of the university.

On 26 September, the Chief Proctor of JMI issued a circular stating that the students of Jamia will not be allowed to assemble in groups, take out marches, or organise agitations, dharnas, and meetings as the Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the southeast Delhi district.

Jamia, which is located in Okhla, falls under the southeast Delhi district.

“I don’t think the mela has been cancelled because of section 144. Recently an Ayush exhibition took place in the campus, and the university also celebrated Diwali by making rangolis. So, this is not true,” said Professor Jamil.

Some students had already started preparations, before the announcement struck. Taha Khan, a student of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management was recently elected as the General Secretary of his department. The plans he had for this year’s Talimi Mela, however, have been laid to waste.

“We had bought t-shirts and done all the budgeting for the stalls we would set up in the mela. All of it is paid for and non-refundable. It is very disappointing. Now we have been advised to use those t-shirts for future events, when all we wanted to do was to wear them during the Foundation Day celebrations,” Taha said.