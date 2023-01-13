India & Constitution: Can Right to Dissent Not Be Mixed With Partisan Politics?

Indian Constitution is delicately layered with purpose, accountabilities, responsibilities, and suggested tenor for all its participants. Recognising that participative democracies could get excitable, ‘carried away’ and even partisan to an extent that it militates against the ‘Idea of India’, an effective means of checks and balances in terms of its guardians, have been conceptualised who are expected to rise above partisanship as the ‘conscience keepers’.

As the designated ‘First Citizens’, the constitutional offices of the President (Rashtrapati) and the Governor's/Lt Governor's (Rajyapal/UpRajyapal) are expected to behoove that larger purpose, albeit, with the mandated tenor of sobriety, dignity and measure with which the Constitution was drawn.

In hindsight, the brilliant framer of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar had presciently accepted a drafting lacuna that could derail the spirit of Constitutionality in India, “We have inherited the idea that the governor must have no power at all, that he must be a rubber stamp. If a minister, however scoundrelly he may be, puts up a proposal before the governor, he has to approve it. That is the kind of conception about democracy which we have developed in this country."