'Shameful': Teachers Condemn Jamia's Action Against JTA, Suspension of Professor

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Thursday, 17 November, dissolved the present Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA), and suspended a professor, Sonya Surabhi Gupta, for issuing a notification to conduct the teachers' association election without taking permission from the competent authority.

On Friday, the now-dissolved JTA called a general body meeting (GBM) to discuss the issue, but it was cancelled after the administration allegedly issued a warning to teachers about potential repercussions for attending the meeting of the now dissolved body. The varsity alleged that the meeting was being planned to "disrupt the smooth functioning of the university".

This further deepened the rift between Jamia authorities and some teachers of the university.