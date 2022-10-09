'It’s Like an Open Jail Now,’ Students & Alumni Lament How Jamia Has Changed

Madiha Shakeel has been humming “Dayar-e-shauq mera, shehr-e-arzoo mera,’ the Jamia tarana since she was a child. The 24-year-old student of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) told The Quint, “My grandfather and my parents too studied here. Jamia is an emotion, it’s home… But now everything is changing.”

On 26 September, the Jamia Proctor’s office issued a notice that prohibited assembly of students and faculty, both in and around the campus, based on a police order – a move that earned criticism from both students and faculty.

Before that, on 14 September, Safoora Zargar, a student who was pursuing M.Phil in the Department of Sociology, was “banned” from campus by Jamia administration, 19 days after she was denied extension by the University to complete her degree.