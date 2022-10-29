Jamia Turns 102: Remembering Niamat Hussain, Its First Registrar and my Nana Pa

As Jamia Millia Islamia marks 102 years since its foundation stone was laid, I can’t help but remember my grandfather, Niamat Hussain. Lovingly called Nana Pa by his grandchildren, he was the first registrar of the reputed educational institute, set up on the heels of the Non-Cooperation Movement.

The year Jamia turned 100, I tragically lost my Nana Pa to the dreadful COVID-19. He passed away on 5 June 2020 at the age of 83.

Nana Pa was a man of principles, and it was these principles that landed him a job at Jamia – one that he held on to for 45 years. Newly married and all of 18, Nana Pa moved to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Marehra in search of a job, sometime in the '40s.