Jamia: Section 144 Imposed, NSUI Says Attempt To Stop Teachers' Protests

On Monday, 26 September, the chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia issued a circular stating that the students of Jamia will not be allowed to assemble in groups, take out marches, or organise agitations, dharnas, and meetings as the Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the southeast Delhi district from 19 September to 17 November.

Jamia, which is located in Okhla, falls under the southeast Delhi district.

The police order was passed on 19 September and will be in place for 60 days in New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar, and Okhla.

The order filed by ACP Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "New Friends Colony, southeast district, New Delhi do hereby make this written order prohibiting carrying of ‘mashaal’ ie torch carrying live flames or live fire candles or live fire in any form…in processions, rallies, functions…in the entire jurisdiction of sub-division New Friends Colony, southeast district."